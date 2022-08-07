BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. died on Saturday at 88.

Governor John Bel Edwards said Leach Jr. was a friend and a mentor.

Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans. When I decided to run for governor, he was one of the first people to encourage me. In addition to being a strong leader, he also had a heart for giving back and generously supported the efforts of Donna’s Louisiana First Foundation to enrich the lives of children. He was a friend, a mentor, and a true gentleman. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him. Gov. John Bel Edwards on the passing of former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr.

Leach Jr. served District 4 of Louisiana in the 96th Congress from 1979 to 1980. He served on the Senate Finance committee and Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives. He was from Leesville.

Edwards has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of the funeral.