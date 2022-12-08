NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Florida man has pled guilty after deputies found over three pounds of meth in his rental car.

Dante Bowman, 23, of Florida, pled guilty on Nov. 30, to a one-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to a Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana press release.

Court documents show that authorities conducted a traffic stop on I-10 and found around 3.1 pounds of methamphetamine inside of locked canvas bags hidden in the spare tire area of a vehicle rented by Bowman.

Bowman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and at least five years of supervised release, according to the press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bowman is set to be sentenced on March 1, 2023

Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police investigated the case. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn E. Schiffman.