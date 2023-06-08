(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division have arrested five boaters for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated during the first week of June.

On June 1, agents arrested Kevin Stevens, 44, of Hammond, on the Tangipahoa River in Tangipahoa Parish.

On June 2, agents arrested Colby Troxclair, 28, of Pierre Part, on the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish.

On June 3, agents arrested Michael L. Wingate, 40, of Sulphur, on the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Calcasieu Parish.

On June 4, agents arrested Barry L. Alleman, 59, of Livingston Parish, on the Amite River in Livingston Parish and Tyler A. Zizza, 21, of Port Allen, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

A DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges in Louisiana. Each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail.