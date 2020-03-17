First presumptive case of COVID-19 confirmed in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La., (BRPROUD.com) — The office of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the first COVID-19 positive case, commonly referred to as coronavirus, in East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday afternoon. Over the past few weeks, Mayor Broome has been coordinating with local, state and federal officials and healthcare providers.

“City-Parish and our COVID-19 healthcare partners are ready for this,” said Mayor Broome. “I want every member of the public to understand the critical role they play at this point – that is to follow the guidance we have been communicating and reiterating. It is vital that residents adhere to practicing social distancing and self-isolation if you have symptoms.”

Mayor Broome’s office will continue coordinating the response for the community.

