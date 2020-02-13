Firefighters in Louisiana rescue puppy trapped in canal

HARVEY, LA. (WGNO) – Harvey firefighters have rescued a puppy that was trapped in a drainage canal.

Firefighters from Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 were called around 9:15 Wednesday morning to see if they could retrieve the puppy from the canal near Hugh Drive and and Maplewood Drive.

When they arrived, they lowered a ladder into the canal and Operator Kevin Ghivizzani climbed into the canal and rescued the puppy.

Since the puppy had no tags and no one claimed it, Firefighters brought him back to the fire house until the animal shelter could pick him up.

The puppy was picked up by the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, and there has already been some interest in adoption.

So far since the beginning of 2020 Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 Firefighters have rescued two dogs and a cat from two different blazes, and the puppy from the canal.