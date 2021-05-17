Fired Louisiana deputy convicted of sex crimes against girls

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been convicted of sex crimes against girls.

Kevin Rickmon, 32, of Chalmette was found guilty Friday of sexual battery of a minor and attempted third-degree rape, state Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release Monday.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Sheriff James Pohlmann fired Rickmon after his arrest on those charges in June 2018.

Pohlmann said in 2018 that one of the incidents had occurred in 2016 and the other in 2018. He said both victims were female minors.

Rickmon was previously a New Orleans police officer.