Fire Marshal: Man torches truck in an attempt to cover up DWI

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) – A man is facing charges after officials say he set his own truck on fire.

John Bedgood, 36, of Jamestown faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, arson with intent to defraud and obstruction of justice.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, crews with the Bienville Fire Department were called regarding a vehicle fire on La. Highway 154 in Ringgold. Upon arrival, crews found a crashed out truck on fire with five uninjured people nearby.

Witnesses told officials that Bedgood, the owner of the vehicle and driver, set the truck on fire after a crash in an effort to hide the evidence that he was driving under the influence.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s investigators were contacted.

JAMESTOWN MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH RINGGOLD VEHICLE FIRE pic.twitter.com/i1HQO7qRrA — Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (@LAFIREMARSHAL) May 22, 2020

After an investigation, it was concluded that the fire was intentionally set. Bedgood was then charged.

Days later, officials learned that Bedgood did file an insurance claim on the truck, and a warrant was obtained to charge him with arson with intent to defraud.

Bedgood was then found and charged. He was booked into the Bienville Parish Detention Center on a count of driving while intoxicated, also.

