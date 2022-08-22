NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Seventeen years after Hurricane Katrina and a new HBO documentary called “Katrina Babies” about the youth affected by the storm is making its debut.

It is by a New Orleans filmmaker, Edward Buckles Jr. He was 13 when Hurricane Katrina struck back in 2005.

In the aftermath of Katrina, Buckles Jr. spent seven years documenting the stories of the kids who survived Katrina, and their first-hand stories which are all part of his new HBO documentary, “Katrina Babies.”

“I think Hurricane Katrina, yes it is over, the floodwaters are gone, but it is still very present in its impact among the kids,” Buckles said.

Impacts on family, feelings of loss, and other traumas.

“Like seeing dead bodies, thinking you were going to die, and feeling neglected,” he said.

Edward says his film touches on the lasting impact on New Orleans youth that Katrina had.

“When it comes to violence, education, mental health, all of that is because of what happened in 2005,” he said.

Being a “Katrina Baby” himself, he’ll never forget evacuating and worrying about his family that stayed. He knows his new documentary will bring up unwanted memories to the surface, but these stories need to be heard.

“I think it is time we heal. No better time to put a focus on a generation that’s never been spoken to about the storm,” Buckles said.

“Katrina Babies” premieres this Wednesday on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

When it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, it took home two prestigious awards.