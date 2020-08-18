Fight in prison leads to death of Angola inmate; investigation underway

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) – Potential criminal charges are pending after the Monday death of an inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

The inmate was reportedly involved in a fight with his cellmate and later died at the prison, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m., when officers making their rounds reportedly discovered the fight.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) say they’ve launched a joint investigation with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The surviving inmate is in segregation at this time pending an investigation, DOC announced.

An autopsy of the deceased inmate will be performed, officials say, with possible criminal charges pending for the other inmate.

