1  of  2
Live Now
Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service at Staples Center Live and replay newscasts

Fifth person arrested in connection with armed robbery on LSU campus

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

(WVLA)– The fifth and final suspect in the armed robbery that occurred inside Cypress Hall is behind bars.

19-year-old Desmond Tolbert, of New Orleans is facing multiple felony charges relating to the armed robbery that happened in the early morning hours on Valentine’s Day.

Tolbert is charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25K.

Tolbert joins four other suspects in connection with this armed robbery on LSU’s campus:

  • Timothy A. Williams
  • Stefan Mann
  • Lorenzo Fisher
  • Donta Green

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar