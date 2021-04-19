REPORT: Fifth body recovered at Port Fourchon lift boat disaster area

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat Tuesday, April 13, 2021, searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple other boats rescued six people onboard a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and were searching for more, the agency said.(U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris via AP)

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) – The family of a missing crewmember has confirmed a fifth body has been recovered at the site of the lift boat disaster at Port Fouchon tonight.

Authorities are now working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Authorities say that the body was found on the second floor of the vessel. Family members say that search operations for others will continue.

As it now stands, there have been a total of five bodies recovered with eight more still unaccounted for.

There were a total of 19 crewmembers.

Six crewmembers have been rescued.