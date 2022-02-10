KINDER, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. last night. The crash was at the intersection of Sherman Houston Road and Kinder Cemetery Road in Kinder, La.

The driver, driving a Hyundai Genesis, did not stop at a stop sign, crossed the intersection, and hit a tree. As a result, the driver was ejected and the car became engulfed in flames.

The unidentified driver suffered fatal injuries. Positive identification is pending by the Allen Parish Coroner’s Office. Police say that speeding and lack of seat belt use are factors in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.