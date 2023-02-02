COTTONPORT, La. (KLFY)– Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.

According to APSO, the escapee, Kenicia Tibbs, 30, was being unloaded at the DC-3 facility when she pushed to doors of the vehicle open and ran away. A parish-wide BOLO was issued due to Tibbs’ escape.

At 2:34 a.m., Tibbs was found approximately half a mile from the women’s jail facility. She was arrested for Simple Escape and taken back into custody without incident.

Sheriff David Duzat says Tibbs’ criminal history did not reveal her to be a violent offender. Her original offense was Contempt of Court- Failure to Appear in Point Coupee Parish.