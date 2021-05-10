FEMA winter storm relief application deadline is today

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Louisiana homeowners, renters, and business owners have until the end of the day to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damages caused by the severe winter storm that struck in February.

Low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available for application as well as FEMA grants for losses not covered by insurance, including money for home repairs, temporary rental aid, and replacement of damaged items.

Registration is also available to those who had to relocate to a hotel because their utilities failed, and insurance didn’t cover their hotel stay.

Visit DisasterAssisstance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362).