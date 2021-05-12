FEMA seeking applicants for hurricane recovery teams

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring Louisiana residents who live in areas affected by last year’s hurricanes to join their recovery team as temporary employees.

FEMA said in a press release that hiring temporary staff locally allows them to diversify the workforce while affording opportunities for Louisianans.

Potential applicants can view these positions at USAJOBS – Job Announcement. The job posting is open until May 23.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit USAJOBS.gov for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.

