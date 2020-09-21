FEMA operations to be suspended in Southwest Louisiana Monday due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)  – FEMA officials have announced that all FEMA operations in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes will shut down Monday due to predicted inclement weather.

This includes all Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers, officials said.

The centers will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.

Several other centers remain open in Louisiana and survivors may visit any open center.

To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

