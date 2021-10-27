FEMA extends disaster assistance deadline to Nov. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The deadline to register for FEMA disaster assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida has been extended to Nov. 29.

The original deadline was Oct. 28. People in the 25 declared parishes can apply, according to a FEMA spokesperson. Parishes include: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

Individuals and families can use FEMA assistance to cover rental assistance, temporary housing, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, according to FEMA.

Registration can be completed by calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting disasterassistance.gov.