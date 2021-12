BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – FEMA has extended the period for applicants to request public assistance grants to Feb. 11.

The Public Assistance (PA) Program can provide aid to local and state governments, churches, and certain nonprofit organizations after a disaster declaration.

Organizations interested in the grant should fill out a Request for Public Assistance form and submit it through the online FEMA Grants Portal for faster processing.

