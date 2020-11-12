FEMA deadline to register for Hurricane Laura two weeks away

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — Renters and homeowners in parishes designated for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura have until Nov. 27 to register for help.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

To see if you live in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

Visit disasterassistance.gov/.

To find a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), text 43362 and type DRC and a ZIP code (for example DRC 12345).

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211. For Louisiana evacuees that are living now out-of-state, please call 337-310-4636. This number also is valid for TTY out-of-state users.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

Hurricane Laura survivors with home repair questions should contact FEMA mitigation outreach at 866-579-0820 or at fema-mitoutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. To view mitigation resources visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lauramit/.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.