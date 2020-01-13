Live Now
Fees, gator hunts proposed for US wildlife refuges in SE LA

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed fees for using wildlife refuges in southeast Louisiana.

The agency also is considering allowing alligator hunts on some.

Project leader Neil Lalonde says the permits would raise about $80,000 a year and the hunts about $40,000 a year.

The user fees would be $20 for an annual pass, or $5 for a one-day pass.

One pass would cover five national wildlife refuges in the New Orleans area and farther east.

Another would cover three refuges a bit farther west.

The lottery alligator hunt at six refuges would be administered by the state.

