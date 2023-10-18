LOUISIANA (KLFY)– A federal prison inmate will now have to serve more years in prison after being sentenced for his involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking operation, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

Isidro Chavarria, 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. This sentence will run consecutive to the sentence he was serving, which was a 210-month federal prison sentence for drug distribution offense from 2019.

Authorities started an investigation in January 2021 for federal inmate at FCI Pollock who seemed to be operating a large-scale drug distribution while being behind bars, according to Brown. Authorities learned of contraband phones that were smuggled in the prison to be in touch with Cartel members and others involved.

Agents made the discovery that Chavarria was communicating with his co-conspirators on the contraband phones and was instructing his wife and other people to distribute the methamphetamine that his co-conspirator was sending them.

Chavarria plead guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.