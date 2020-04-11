Federal Bureau of Prisons will review Louisiana inmates who are eligible for home confinement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons has begun reviewing all inmates who have COVID-19 risk factors who may be eligible for home confinement.

The BOP said Friday they are starting with the inmates incarcerated at FCI Oakdale and two other federal prisons in Connecticut and Ohio.

There have been six deaths at FCI Oakdale, three deaths at FCI Elkton and zero at FCI Danbury. There are 36 inmates and 21 staff members with confirmed cases at FCI Danbury.

Inmates do not need to apply to be considered for home confinement, the BOP said.

Attorney General William Barr instructed the BOP in March to prioritize home confinement in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BOP said case management staff are urgently reviewing inmates to determine which ones meet the criteria established by AG Barr as soon as possible.

Any inmate who believes they are eligible may request to be referred to Home Confinement and provide a release plan to their Case Manager. BOP may contact family members to gather needed information when making decisions concerning Home Confinement placement.

Read the full statement from the Bureau of Prisons below:

Given the surge in positive cases at select sites and in response to the Attorney General’s directives, the BOP has begun immediately reviewing all inmates who have COVID-19 risk factors, as described by the CDC, starting with the inmates incarcerated at FCI Oakdale, FCI Danbury, FCI Elkton and similarly-situated facilities to determine which inmates are suitable for home confinement.

Inmates do not need to apply to be considered for home confinement. Case management staff are urgently reviewing all inmates to determine which ones meet the criteria established by the Attorney General. The Department has also increased resources to review and make appropriate determinations as soon as possible.

While all inmates are being reviewed for suitability, any inmate who believes they are eligible may request to be referred to Home Confinement and provide a release plan to their Case Manager. The BOP may contact family members to gather needed information when making decisions concerning Home Confinement placement.

Guidance related to the BOP’s use of Home Confinement in response to Attorney General Barr’s original memo to the Bureau of Prisons on March 26, 2020 instructing the BOP to prioritize home confinement as an appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic may be found here https://www.bop.gov/resources/news/20200405_covid19_home_confinement.jsp. We are urgently reviewing all inmates to determine which ones meet the criteria to be suitable for home confinement as established by the Attorney General.

For the number of COVID-19 Home Confinement Transfers, visit the COVID-19 Home Confinement section of our resource page on our public website https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

With regard to inmates on home confinement, specific numbers per institution are not available.