HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Terrebone Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit met with a 12-year-old girl, and her mother regarding abuse of the young girl. The two accused Brandon Martinez, 36, of sexually abusing the victim. Martinez was a former live-in boyfriend of the mother’s.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, “the abuse had taken place on multiple occasions over the last year, while the victim visited a residence in Terrebonne Parish occupied by Martinez.”

At the time of the investigation, the victim’s mother and Martinez were no longer a couple. However, Martinez was considered a “father-figure” in the girl’s life.

Martinez was arrested on Wednesday, Aug.17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.