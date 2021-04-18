Fatal shooting in Louisiana CBD claims one man’s life, wounds another

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one adult male and injured another early Sunday morning near US 90B East and the Tchoupitoulas Exit.

At around 2 a.m., NOPD’s Sixth District officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the location, on the bridge. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male deceased inside of the vehicle, and a second victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

