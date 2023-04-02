THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Lafourche Parish Sheriff deputy is dead after a crash in Thibodaux.

Sunday morning (April 2nd) around 5 a.m. a Houma police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the suspect began to sped off LA Hwy 1 near Klienpeter Road.

Police pursued the vehicle on a chase when and at some point, the suspect stopped.

That’s when officers allegedly attempted to negotiate with the suspect, the suspect speed off and rammed into a Lafourche parish deputy’s unit that was stopped nearby on the highway.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where he later died. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Lafourche parish sheriff Craig Webre released a statement about the deputy’s passing stating, “We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one of our own. We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers, and support as well.”

The deputy’s identity has not been released at this time.

