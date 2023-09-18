CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities reported a single vehicle crash killed a Columbia man and woman.
On Monday, Sept. 18 at approximately 7 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers said they reported to a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 133 near Bellview Lane.
The crash claimed the lives of 60-year-old Melanie Gray of Columbia and 43-year-old Brinkley Thomas of Columbia.
Authorities said that Gray was traveling north on LA Hwy 133 in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra and the Elantra exited the roadway and struck a tree.
Gray was unrestrained, ejected from the Elantra and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to authorities. Officials said Thomas was also unrestrained and died from his injuries. A routine toxicology was conducted and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.