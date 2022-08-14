ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Oakdale man was killed in a crash on US Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Edwin McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash that occurred on US Hwy 165 in Allen Parish at 1:45 a.m. on August 14, according to LSP.

McDaniel was driving a 2014 Nissan Titan traveling east on Reeds Bridge Road when he failed to navigate a right hand curve. The Nissan traveled off the roadway, down an embankment, and overturned several times, according to police. McDaniel was unbuckled when the crash occurred.

A toxicology sample was obtained from McDaniel and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, stated LPS.