Fatal accident: Boat sank; driver wasn’t wearing a life vest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A boater who wasn’t wearing a life vest died after his 15-foot boat went down, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday.

The body of Leonard Williams, 59, of Baton Rouge, was recovered Saturday from Cross Bayou in Iberville Parish, enforcement spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release.

Williams’ passengers were wearing life vests and were rescued by another vessel when their boat took on water and sank on Saturday, but Williams went down and never resurfaced, he said. Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies found Williams’ body.

Enforcement agents are investigating the accident, and the parish coroner will determine cause of death with an autopsy, Einck said.

