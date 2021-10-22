Farmerville teen arrested after calling in robbery threat to local bank

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Oct. 21, shortly before 1 p.m., officers with the Farmerville Police Department were dispatched to Louisiana National Bank on Smith Street in reference to a threat that was made.

Per the release, officers were advised upon arrival that bank staff received a phone call claiming that a man with a firearm was going to be robbing the bank soon.

Authorities with the FPD and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and the bank was locked down for security.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the call was made by a 14-year-old juvenile that was attending school at the time they made the threats.

The unnamed juvenile was taken into custody by resource officers at the school as well as UPSO deputies and was booked at the Farmerville Police Department on charges of Terrorizing.