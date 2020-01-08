Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Famous Louisiana marching band now on La. license plate

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

https://twitter.com/SU_HumanJukebox/status/1214756378494898176/photo/1

The Louisiana OMV has a new addition in their license plate collection.

You can now officially recognize the Southern University Human Jukebox on your car.

The Southern University Human Jukebox announced that a new Louisiana license plate now bears their name.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Southern University’s Human Jukebox recently participated in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories