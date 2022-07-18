LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Two weeks after a Louisiana college student was shot to death by a homeowner in Lake Charles, his family has retained an attorney.

In a press release Monday, the law offices of Todd Clemons and Associates said they had been hired by the family of Joseph Tizeno, 21 who was attending a party in the neighborhood on July 4 and became intoxicated.

“He approached the wrong house when he was shot and killed,” Clemons said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, in a statement the day following the incident, described Tezeno as “a good kid that attended college locally.”

He said deputies were sent to the house after a woman called, saying someone was refusing to leave the house. She then said her husband had shot the man after he tried to get into the house.

Attorney Clemons is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Our unarmed client was brutally shot and killed by a homeowner in south Lake Charles on July 5, 2022,” Clemons’ office said in a statement.

“Joseph Tezeno was a 21-year-old student at McNeese State University, and he did not have a criminal record. He was attending a college party in the area. He was a truly gentle soul. Unfortunately, he was intoxicated and inadvertently walked onto the wrong property. However, trespassing by a young black man should not result in a death sentence. All indications thus far are that this cold-blooded killing could have been averted. Joseph’s family and friends are still grieving and desperately seeking answers, which have been very difficult to obtain thus far.”

“Joseph’s mother has retained us to ensure that this matter is thoroughly, fairly, and impartially investigated. We will ensure that the District Attorney’s Office objectively review this matter before a charging decision is made. Joseph’s family and friends can handle the truth. However, they are concerned that the powers that be will not seek the complete truth. We will ensure that the authorities do not rush to judgement. Joseph’s killer still has not been identified by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. If the investigation reveals that he is culpable or liable to any degree, it is our mission to see that he is held accountable for his actions. Both in the criminal as well as the civil courts of law. Anyone with any information regarding his tragic and unnecessary killing, please contact our office.”