BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman is dead following a hit-and-run incident earlier this week.

Breunkia Collins, 32, was apparently crossing the street to a local hookah lounge on Sunday evening when she was hit by a car at the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Haymarket Avenue.

“She was on the phone with her cousin Kiesha. And Kiesha said she just thought somebody was shooting or something. It got quiet. And somebody picked up the phone and said ‘your people got hit,’” said LaTreisha Caines, cousin of Collins.

Collins was taken to a hospital where she died the following day. Witnesses at the scene told the family the driver of the white vehicle fled the scene.

“We all have our day to leave here, but we weren’t imagining her death to be like that though,” said Caines.

Family members said the Southern University graduate was the “life of the party.” Collins had plans to go back to school for her master’s degree.

“Remember her in the happiest way. The biggest smile ever. The dance, the laugh, everything,” said Tiara Liggins, a friend of Collins.

After days of searching, a detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department told the family they’ve located a suspect. They’re expected to turn themselves in on Thursday.

“It may have not been on purpose. It was an accident, but give people closure because wandering in your mind, stuff like that festering, it’s harmful,” said Liggins.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).