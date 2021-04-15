Family member of missing boat crew member clings to faith, asks for continued prayers

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) — High winds and choppy waves are forcing rescuers to be cautious in their search for the 12 people missing after the vessel capsized in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday evening.

Gregory Walcott of Abbeville is one of the 12 missing from the overturned lift boat. His family says they have received little to no information from officials. All they can do is wait and hope for a good outcome.

Coast guard officials say divers are continuously working to bring everyone to safety.

Newly released video footage shows the vessel plunge into the water as waves slam against it. Many are hopeful that the missing crew might be trapped inside.

Walcott’s niece Crystal Randle says they received the call about the overturned boat just hours after speaking to him over the phone. Now they are anxiously awaiting word that he has been found.

“We are kind of hanging on to our faith in God and just trusting God’s will,” said Randle.

Randle says information has been slow to come, but periodic updates bring some sense of relief.

“Just that phone call kind of brings comfort rather than just sitting there and no one having an answer.”

Since the accident, the family has received numerous offers of support and prayers from the community.

“That’s what’s been holding us up. That’s what’s been keeping us.”

Randle continues to ask for prayers for her family and the families of the others who are missing.