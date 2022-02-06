TALISHEEK, La. (WGNO) — In St. Tammany Parish, a Talisheek man was arrested after shooting his family dog during a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

Deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting on the 31000 block of Louisiana Highway 435 in Talisheek, an unincorporated area of the parish.

A woman told deputies that her husband, 62-year-old David Mack, fired a gun while the two were arguing and struck the family dog.

Mack was arrested when he took the German Shepherd to a veterinarian to be treated.

The man is facing several charges including aggravated cruelty to an animal.