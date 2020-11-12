Family attorney: New phone recording evidence may help solve murder of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles

(KLFY) Details on what happened to Baldwin teen Quawan “Bobby” Charles continue to unfold.

News Tens Danielle Johnson spoke with the family’s attorney, Ron Haley, who says new found evidence may help answer the question.

As the story unfolds, possible evidence exposes what could have happened to 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

In the recently released recording you hear the mother of the teen talking to another parent who is friends with the family last seen with Quawan.

The friend’s mother explains what her son told her: He says, the family was high on mushrooms.

“He did say whenever they picked up your son, him and his mother and the stepdad were all tripping on mushrooms. The ones that are poisonous, they make you trip out.”

Also in the recording, the friend reveals what he heard about the location of Charles’ body.

“From what I could understand he told my son that they found your son’s body in a sugar cane field behind their house.”

According to Haley, there is more.

Haley says his team of investigators was able to locate the home of the family last seen with Charles Tuesday night and at the time Haley says a U-Haul truck was parked in front of the house.

‘It looks like their boxing up their things and the parent apparently trying to move. I don’t want to assume what it is, but that’s what it looks like from the pictures I received this morning.”