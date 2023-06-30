DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD)– His name is Austin Gomez-Urbina. He died in the hallway of a mobile home in the 8000 block of Caliente Avenue. Many neighbors left their condolences and shared how he was such a sweet person. Authorities said if the home had a smoke detector, the family could’ve gotten out a lot sooner.

Bystanders tried to put out the fire while neighbors hurried to remove the family safely. Officials said, “There were a lot of extension cords and power strips strewn throughout the mobile home. These can create fire hazards overheating,” said Ashley Rodrigue, of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A good Samaritan said he went to the scene as quickly as possible and wishes he could have done more to save 7-year-old, Gomez-Urbina.

“All my prayers go out to the family. I’m very sorry that this had to happen. It definitely hit us hard because I know that night I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t go to sleep until about 6 o’clock that morning. I just thinking, if I was there a little bit earlier I could’ve saved that little boy and it really hurt,” Christopher Kennedy II, Rescued Family out of Home Fire said.

One Denham Springs resident said she and her family were awakened by a neighbor telling them to hurry and get out because the fire was rapidly spreading.

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen. The State Fire Marshal’s Office advises people to change their smoke alarm batteries every 6 months. They said the newer model smoke alarms have a 10-year sealed battery and should be tested once a month.

“I know it’s rough times right now but we’re going to keep moving forward and we’re going to do this for Austin definitely,” Kennedy said.

The family is asking the community to help by contributing to Gomez Urbina’s GoFundMe account.