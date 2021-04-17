Family and friends remember Layne Gravois as “brave hero”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Family and friends are remembering Layne Gravois, calling him brave hero during his final moments alive.

Layne Gravois was an LSU electrical engineering student, a football fan and family man.

“He was always looking out for everyone other than himself and that’s pretty much always the way he lived his life,” said his cousin, Hudson Gravois

Last week the 21-year-old was on a beach in Florida when he tried to save a boy from a rip current. Moments later, Layne’s cousin witnessed the unimaginable.

“I was kind of in a state of panic in a state of like disbelief not really knowing what was going to happen,” said Gravois.

Layne was pulled out by the current, rescued from the water and later died. His family and friends called his final moments heroic.

“That sacrifice you know that he ended up making, it saved lives. He’s a hero in that aspect,” said Gravois.

People who knew him said, he was truly a blessing.

“He’s really helped me grow up to be the person that I am today, we solved a lot of life’s problems together,” said Layne’s friend, Alex Cutrone.

He said, he can rest easy knowing Layne’s final wish was to help others.

“He told me that he would want to go out trying to save someone else, trying to leave good in this world where he left it and it gives me a lot of peace knowing he went out exactly how he would have chosen of a hero, saving a life and giving everything to somebody he didn’t even know. That’s really a testament to the type of person that he was,” said Cutrone.