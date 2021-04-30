Families hanging onto hope 17 days after the deadly disaster in the Gulf

CYPREMONT, LA., (KLFY) – Volunteers continue searching for the seven men who still remain missing following the Seacor Power disaster in the Gulf.

Community members say they won’t stop searching until the men are found, giving the families the closure they deserve.

At Cypremort Point, dozens of volunteers launched their boats onto the water and searched for anything that could have belonged to the men or Seacor Power.

“It’s got to be hard for everybody with the families not finding what they need to find,” Harold Mcnett said.

Families continue to pray for their loved ones to be found.

“I say good luck guys, it’s a heartbreaking situation, I wish the guys all the luck in the world,” Mcnett said.

Volunteers also continue to express frustration with government officials, once again, asking them to return and continue searching for the missing men.