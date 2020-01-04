Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Falling bricks to blame for French Quarter building collapse reports

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters at the scene said nobody was hurt, but they are working to make sure no more bricks fall.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Bricks falling from a building in the French Quarter Saturday morning prompted police and firefighters to respond to the incident as a partial building collapse. 

But nobody was hurt and the response was deemed a “precaution” soon after it was reported. 

The New Orleans Fire Department said nobody was injured, and the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed off so officials could investigate the cause of the incident. 

The parapet wall at the top of a three-story structure near the intection of Royal and Toulouse streets collapsed, according to NOLA Ready.  

NOLA Ready first tweeted about the collapse around 10:45 a.m., saying the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed to traffic until further notice. 

The incident drew attention because the French Quarter is still being affected by another partial collapse last year. The Hard Rock Hotel, under construction near the corner of Rampart and Canal streets, partially collapsed in October, killing three construction workers in the building.

The bodies of two of those workers have not been recovered yet. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories