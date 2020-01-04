Falling bricks to blame for French Quarter building collapse reports

Firefighters at the scene said nobody was hurt, but they are working to make sure no more bricks fall.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Bricks falling from a building in the French Quarter Saturday morning prompted police and firefighters to respond to the incident as a partial building collapse.

But nobody was hurt and the response was deemed a “precaution” soon after it was reported.

The New Orleans Fire Department said nobody was injured, and the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed off so officials could investigate the cause of the incident.

The parapet wall at the top of a three-story structure near the intection of Royal and Toulouse streets collapsed, according to NOLA Ready.

NOLA Ready first tweeted about the collapse around 10:45 a.m., saying the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed to traffic until further notice.

A parapet wall partially collapsed in the 600 block of Toulouse St. in the #FrenchQuarter. There are no injuries reported. As a precaution, @NOLAFireDept & @NOPDNews closed the block & @CityOfNOLA code officials are evaluating the three story structure. Continue to avoid area. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 4, 2020

The incident drew attention because the French Quarter is still being affected by another partial collapse last year. The Hard Rock Hotel, under construction near the corner of Rampart and Canal streets, partially collapsed in October, killing three construction workers in the building.

The bodies of two of those workers have not been recovered yet.

