Fallen Tulane Officer Sgt. Martinus Mitchum gets final radio call, honored with memorial motorcade

NEW ORLEANS — It was a final radio call, a fond farewell for a man who gave his life to protect and serve. Local law enforcement came together to show their respects for Tulane Police Officer Martinus Mitchum, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

“I think it would of meant a great deal and I think he had a tremendously bright future here. I’m going to miss him,” said Capt. Maurice Trosclair with the Tulane Police Department.



Sgt. Mitchum was working security at a George Washington Carver High School basketball game last week. He tried to de-escalate an argument with a man trying to get into the game without a mask, but that man then shot and killed him.

Those who knew Sgt. Mitchum say he was a good man, with a heart of service.



“He really exemplified what it meant to be a police officer and a person. He didn’t do anything that wasn’t for someone else,” said Capt. Trosclair.



As Sgt. Mitchum’s funeral motorcade took a final ride down Tulane Avenue, his co-workers saluted him, while his badge number, 329, was called for the last time.

Tulane Police Officers wait for Sgt. Martinus Mitchum’s hearse to pass by.

Sgt. Mitchum’s police car, decorated with flowers. His portrait and uniform displayed proudly, as his casket slowly passed by. The ceremony, a final act to honor the man who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. A hero…who’s legacy will never die.



“He was always in service of his community and he was always looking to make the world better. We are certainly going to miss him as a police department,” said Capt. Trosclair.