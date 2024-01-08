BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana’s newfound influence in government, already considerable with local natives recently taking over as both Louisiana governor and the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will increase in the new session of the Louisiana Legislature.

Phillip DeVillier (R-Eunice) has been elected Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives. DeVillier replaces Clay Schexnayder (R-Sorrento), who had been speaker since 2020. Schexnayder left the House to run for Louisiana Secretary of State in 2023, when he lost in the Oct. 14 primary.

DeVillier was first elected in 2015 to his seat in the 41st Louisiana house district, which includes parts of Acadia, Evangeline and St. Landry parishes. He is the owner of DeVillier House Movers in Eunice.

He joins St. Martinville native Jeff Landry, newly inaugurated as Governor of Louisiana, and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson, who represents a district that includes Evangeline and St. Landry parishes, as new leaders hailing from Acadiana.

