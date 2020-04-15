Essence Fest moves to 2021 after mayor signals need to shift

FILE- In this July 2, 2011 file photo, fans sing along with Jill Scott as she performs on stage at the 2011 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. More is the key word for the 2018 Essence Festival as it gears up for fans planning to descend upon New Orleans over the 4th of July […]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid the spread of the coronavirus, Essence Festival will not hold a festival at all in 2020 and instead is rescheduling to next year.



Organizers announced the news Wednesday.

It comes after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell suggested that major spring and summer festivals that had been postponed to later this year shouldn’t be held at all in 2020.



The statement by Essence Festival was the first indication from a major festival that they would be changing their dates.

Organizers had originally postponed the festival from its July 4th weekend dates to the fall.

The organization said it would honor all tickets sold for the 2020 in 2021 or people could get a refund.