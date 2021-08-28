Entergy warns, Hurricane Ida’s path could leave parts of Louisiana without power for weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite mobilizing work crews from mutual agencies across the country, Entergy New Orleans is warning customers in Southeast Louisiana could face lengthy power outages once Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Sunday.

Based on previous experience and historical data following severe storms of this magnitude, which often carry strong winds, heavy rains, high tides and coastal flooding to parts of Louisiana, Ida could leave some customers without power for more than three weeks.

Entergy did make reassurances in their release that 90 percent of customers will be restored sooner, however, those residing in the hardest-hit areas “should plan for the possibility of experiencing extended power outages.”

According to the release, Entergy claims a storm team of approximately 16,000 is being mobilized for support, and that number could fluctuate based on the storm’s path and intensity.