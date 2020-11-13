Entergy Louisiana says power has been restored to all customers following Hurricane Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – Entergy Louisiana, LLC has restored power to all customers who can safely receive it after Hurricane Zeta significantly damaged the electric system in south Louisiana, including in hard-to-access coastal areas.

Zeta marked the seventh time this year the company prepared for impacts from a tropical weather system and the third major restoration effort in Louisiana to follow a devastating hurricane.

“I want to once again thank our customers for their patience as we worked to get the lights back on as well as their support for the thousands of men and women who came to bring normalcy back to our communities, some traveling to Louisiana for the third time this year,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “While it has been a challenging hurricane season, Entergy remains committed to doing what it always has — safely delivering power to and supporting the communities we serve.”

Entergy Texas crews working Zeta storm response in Metairie. Hurricane Zeta response photos sent in by employees

A storm team, which peaked at approximately 6,600, worked safely to quickly restore power to Entergy’s Louisiana customers. Zeta made landfall Wednesday, Oct. 28, near Cocodrie as a strong Category 2 hurricane, 1 mph shy of a Category 3. At the peak, the storm knocked out power to more than 480,000 Entergy customers in the state. In just four days of restoration, crews brought power back to nearly 90% of customers in Louisiana affected by Zeta.

If residents are still without power, they should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is ours, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/.

Crews working on lines at the corner of Marigny and Athis in New Orleans Crews working on lines at the corner of Marigny and Athis in New Orleans

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.