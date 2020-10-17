Entergy Louisiana restores power to all customers following Hurricane Delta

(Entergy Press Release)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Entergy Louisiana, LLC has restored power to all customers who can safely receive it after Hurricane Delta brought heavy rain and high winds to nearly every corner of the state.

This accomplishment comes just over two weeks after the company restored power to customers following historic Hurricane Laura. Over the course of both restoration events, crews restored power to more than a half-million customers in Louisiana.

“Even though some communities are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, the support our customers have shown to the thousands of men and women restoring power following Hurricane Delta was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “I can’t say it enough: Getting the lights back on following devastating hurricanes is what we do. It’s who we are. We’ll always be there for our communities, no matter the storm. The people of Louisiana have always been there for us, and we’re glad we could be there for them when they needed us most.”

A storm team of approximately 9,000 worked quickly and safely restore power to Entergy’s Louisiana customers. Delta made landfall on Friday, Oct. 9, near Creole, Louisiana, less than 15 miles east of where Laura devastated southwest Louisiana six weeks before. At the peak, the storm knocked out power to approximately 320,000 Entergy Louisiana customers. In just three days of restoration, crews brought power back to more than 90% of customers in Louisiana affected by Delta.

Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is ours, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.