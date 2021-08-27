Entergy gives safety tips to customers preparing for potential impact from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Entergy New Orleans, LLC, and Entergy Louisiana announced they are monitoring and planning for the potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ida that is expected to travel across the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

While the system’s path and intensity could change, forecasters expect it to bring severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, high tides, and coastal flooding to portions of Louisiana.

Though it may be too soon to determine the exact location, timing, and magnitude of the storm, Entergy encourages customers to monitor local weather alerts and have their storm plans in place. For preparation and safety tips, customers can visit the Entergy Storm Center.

Entergy crews and contractors are on alert and will be ready to safely restore power as quickly as possible if needed. They are going through their pre-storm checklists and making sure that additional supplies, including poles, transformers, and other pole-top equipment, are on hand.

Keeping customers informed before, during, and after a storm is important to Entergy.

Here are some of the platforms customers can use for updates: