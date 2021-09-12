Entergy: Companies in Louisiana monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans announced they are monitoring and planning for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas as it travels towards the northwestern Gulf in the coming days.

Forecasters expect Nicholas will bring heavy rains, high winds, high tides, and coastal flooding to portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana by midweek.

Entergy’s Louisiana crews and contractors are on alert and will be prepared to safely respond if necessary. The companies have crews working to repair and rebuild portions of the electric system in southeast Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida, and our commitment to that region does not impact our ability to support customers elsewhere.

Entergy encourages customers to monitor all local weather alerts and have their storm plans in place. They also remind customers how important it is to note that while crews can perform some restoration activities on the ground during certain weather conditions, work in the air from bucket trucks cannot be performed in wind conditions of 30 mph or greater.

Along with standard storm preparations, Entergy continues to navigate through the pandemic by taking additional preparation steps and adhering to all CDC and state guidelines. Crews will continue to practice social distancing, even in the field, and we ask that customers do the same. For their safety and yours, please stay away from work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service at any time, call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Keeping customers informed before, during, and after a storm is important to Entergy. Here are some of the platforms customers can use for updates:

Entergy App – Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Text alerts – Customers can register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Be sure to update your notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

Entergy Storm Center website – The website has storm safety, preparation, and restoration information that is updated regularly.

Social media – Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana provide storm restoration updates through their Facebook and Twitter pages.