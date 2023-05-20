NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The death of former Kenner mayor, Krewe of Endymion founder and New Orleans radio pioneer Edmond J. “Ed” Muniz was reported by family on Saturday morning.

Muniz founded the Gentilly-based super krewe in 1966 and captained its growth into one of carnival season’s pillars of Mardi Gras parades.

Son-in-law Darryl d’Aquin issued a statement from the family upon the announcement of Muniz’s death.

“Our family’s hearts are broken by the loss of this incredible man, who always had a vision in whatever he did,” the statement read. “His love of broadcasting, politics, and Mardi Gras only pales in comparison to the love he had for his family and his wife of 58 years, Peggy.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.”

After serving on Kenner City and Jefferson Parish councils from 1987 to 2003, Muniz was elected mayor of Kenner in 2006, and served until his term ended in July 2010.

The City of Kenner released the following statement on its official Facebook page shortly after the announcement of his death:

We share a heavy heart and deep sorrow with our entire community in having learned of the passing of former Kenner Mayor Ed Muniz. Mayor Muniz was known for his transparent and fiscally conservative values, where during his time in public office he prioritized conducting government business in public and supported maintaining quality services at a cost savings. He served as a Councilman at Large for the City of Kenner, Councilman District 4 for the Parish of Jefferson, and completed his career as an elected official serving as Mayor of Kenner from 2006-2010. He supported strict adherence to zoning laws, the preservation of residential neighborhoods, a cleaner environment, the protection of Lake Pontchartrain, and the economic well being of local businesses. In addition to his life as a public servant, he was known for his great successes on the airwaves, owning, operating and eventually selling a network of successful radio stations in the New Orleans Metro area. Music was a great joy in his life. Also, among his most notable accomplishments is the founding of the Krewe of Endymion. He served as the largest parade in New Orleans Carnival history since its inception in 1967. He had a remarkable spirit and energy, and leaves a lasting legacy on the City of Kenner. “A piece of Mayor Muniz will remain with the City of Kenner and the City of New Orleans always,” said Kenner Mayor Mike Glaser. Our deepest condolences are extended to his family and friends during this difficult time, and in honor of his memory, Mayor Mike Glaser has ordered the City of Kenner’s flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Ed Muniz’s unforgettable life and legacy. City of Kenner Government

The family said it would inform the public about funeral arrangements when they become available.

Community Reaction

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District commented on the passing of Muniz, saying:

The passing of Ed Muniz, the Krewe of Endymion founder, deeply saddens us with the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and ASM Global. “The Endymion Parade ending inside Caesars Superdome and the Extravaganza party that followed has had a major impact on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, said Kyle M. France, Chairman of the LSED. He will be greatly missed, and our deepest condolences to the Muniz family.” “Ed loved the Superdome, and he always said it was the Dome that made Endymion such a great parade and set it apart from others, said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President of Stadiums, Arenas, and Theaters for ASM Global. We look forward very much to having Endymion and the Extravaganza back home in Caesars Superdome once our building renovations are complete. Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and ASM Global

Muniz’s parade family the Krewe of Endymion released a statement of his passing saying:

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of the founder and Captain of Endymion, Ed Muniz, earlier today. Ed was the longest reigning Captain in the history of New Orleans Mardi Gras and his vision developed what started as a small neighborhood parade into Mardi Gras’ Main Event. Please keep Ed, his wife Peggy – the First Lady of Endymion, their daughters Mary, Michelle and Margie, their families and the entire Muniz family in your thoughts and prayers. Krewe of Endymion

