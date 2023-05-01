NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials have identified the man who was shot dead while working at Mandina’s Restaurant on Friday night.

The Orleans Parish Coroner says 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III was shot and killed outside the restaurant on Friday after an apparent drive-by shooting.

A spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department says around 8:20 p.m., gunfire was reported at Mandina’s in Mid-City, located in the 3800 block of Canal Street. At the scene, police found a man, later determined to be Walker, and a woman who had been struck by bullets.

Walker, who was believed to have been the target, died outside the restaurant. A source identified the victim as a long-time Mandina’s employee who was outside serving tables when the shots were fired.

Police say a stray bullet pierced the front wall of the restaurant and struck a woman who was dining inside. She was taken to a hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

Video captured by a patron inside the restaurant shows customers taking cover as the shots rang out.

VIDEO: Customers take cover as shots ring out outside Mandina’s Restaurant in New Orleans

The police kept diners in the restaurant for about two hours during the investigation. Officers with flashlights inside the dining room could be seen peering into the corners, as they collected evidence.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting, now ruled a homicide, remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

