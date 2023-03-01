LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana is one of the 32 remaining states that received extra funds in April 2021 due to the pandemic, resulting in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits for low-income households.

Emergency Benefits allotted all SNAP recipients an extra allowance on their cards to bring them up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. This move was made in an effort to push back against poverty.

A study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that the emergency benefits kept 4.2 million people from falling below the poverty line in 2021. This study comes after a 2020 study by the U.S. Census that found nearly 17% of Louisianans went hungry. Now, starting today, the average recipient can expect a benefit cut of at least $95.

When Congress passed the 2023 federal budget, emergency funds were removed despite the steady increase in food prices.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery store and supermarket food prices are expected to increase 8.6% in 2023. This comes in addition to the 10.1% increase seen between January 2022 and January 2023.